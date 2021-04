Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Kazan, Russia, on a two-day working visit to participate in a regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

April 29, 2021, 15:35 Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Russia’s Kazan

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The acting premier’s spokesperson, Mane Gevorgyan, wrote about this on Facebook.