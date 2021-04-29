Artsakh should become the center of all national events. Ashot Ghulyan

Within the framework of the meetings entitled "The Present and Future of Artsakh", the former Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh Ashot Ghulyan met Thursday with the students and professors of the Artsakh State University.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Rector of the Artsakh State University Armen Sargsyan welcomed the meetings with politicians in such a format.



Armen Sargsyan awarded Ashot Ghulyan with a medal dedicated to the 50-year activity of the university.

In his speech, Ashot Ghulyan referred to the Artsakh issue, threats and new challenges.

To the question of what has changed in the life of the people of Artsakh, Ashot Ghulyan noted that everything.

''The security environment in which we lived until September 27, 2020, has changed. As a result of the 44-day war, it seems that we have had some unexpected developments in military-political and technical terms," Ghulyan said.



In his speech, Ashot Ghulyan singled out the points that he considers worrying for the public. The first is the defense of the homeland, the security of the people living in Artsakh, the provision of prosperity and peace, first of all by the own forces and by the powerful Armenian army.



According to Ghulyan, Artsakh should be at the core of pan-Armenian statehood. Artsakh should become the center of all national events.



Speaking about the threats, the former Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh noted that the first problem is the possibility of resumption of the war.

''The presence of terrorists is a "great threat" and anti-terrorist measures must be taken. Artsakh needs serious allies. As a result of the war, we realized that the level of technological and scientific training was low. Today we have a non-professional management system, corruption, migration flow from Artsakh, ignorance of public security. These are issues that need to be resolved in advance, " concluded the former NA Speaker.



