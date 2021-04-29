A new residential settlement for displaced citizens being built in Astghashen

For the residents displaced from Sghnakh, Moshkhmhat, Madatashen and Jraghatsner villages of Askeran, a new residential settlement is being built in the community of Astghashen.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Spokesperson of the Urban Development Ministry of Artsakh Marta Danielyan told ''Artsakhpress''

Concrete foundations of 10 private houses have already been laid in the new residential settlement.

Marta Danielyan noted that a total of 170 private houses are being built, which are planned to be put into operation by the end of 2022.

The new settlement being built for the displaced people from 4 villages of Askeran will have a community center, where the municipality, an aid station and an event hall designed for 200 people will be located.

According to Arayik Abaghyan, the executive director of "Kapavor" LLC, which carries out the construction works, the walls of 2 houses are being built and the private houses are planned to be put into operation in two stages.

"If there are no force majeure situations, about 50 houses will be put into operation this year, and the rest- by the end of next year," said the executive director.