World oil prices are going up Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

April 29, 2021, 12:19 World oil prices on the rise

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Accordingly, the WTI crude oil futures for June have increased by 0.20 percent to $63.99 a barrel.

And the Brent crude oil futures for June supplies have risen by 0.25 percent to $67.44 a barrel.