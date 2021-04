Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Kazan, Russia, on April 29-30 to take part in the session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council, his Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Pashinyan will visit Kazan’s Innopolis innovate city and technology park during the working visit.