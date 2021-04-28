Moscow hasn’t given any official consent to holding Russian-US summit — Kremlin

"The situation calls for an in-depth analysis, because each time the words about a summit in the statements of [our] US colleagues come along, they are joined by words about Russia’s need to pay some price or words that some new sanctions are inevitable," Peskov specified.
The Kremlin spokesman remained tight-lipped on a suggestion that the expected meeting between the Russian and US leaders, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, might not take place. "There should be no room for hypothetical arguments, because the situation at hand is specific, and it needs to be analyzed."
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN he did not know if Russia had formally accepted the proposal.
On Monday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a meeting between Putin and Biden was planned in the summer months, but the exact date and the host country have not been determined yet.