The European parliament has given its overwhelming backing to the Brexit trade and security deal, prompting senior figures on both sides to speak of hope for a “new chapter” of friendly relations after four years of division, The Guardian reported.

April 28, 2021, 16:49 European parliament votes through Brexit deal with big majority

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Five MEPs voted against the deal, with 660 in favour and 32 abstentions, although in an accompanying resolution the chamber described the referendum result of 23 June 2016 as a “historic mistake”.

As the result was announced, Boris Johnson issued a statement that sought to define the vote as the end of the tortuous Brexit process that had cost two of his predecessors in Downing Street their jobs.

As the source added, the trade and security agreement will only be formally ratified following adoption by the EU council of ministers, due by 30 April.