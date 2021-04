On the initiative of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh, Arno Babajanyan's "Heroic Ballad'' to be performed by Armenian State Symphony Orchestra in Stepanakert's Renaissance Square.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republicof Artsakh Lusine Gharakhanyan told"Artsakhpress".

By the decision of the Government of the Republic of Artsakh, a commission on "Organization and Coordination of Events Dedicated to May 9, 2021" has been set up. The commission is chaired by Lusine Gharakhanyan.

''The performance of classical music dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Arno Babajanyan in Stepanakert Square means that we do not renounce the victory of our ancestors. It is an event that embodies the spirit of our ancestor’s heroic struggle ," L. Gharakhanyan said, in particular.