Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif has been summoned to Mejlis to explain the leak of a secret interview, news.am informs, citing TASS.

April 28, 2021, 14:35 Iranian FM summoned to Mejlis to explain leak of secret interview

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: He added that the focus will be on the leaked file and answers to questions on the activities of the Foreign Ministry. The committee meeting should take place within two weeks.

The media has shared reports with excerpts from an unpublished interview with Zarif, which he allegedly gave in March. An audio file was published with the FM when he was discussing the visit of the commander of the Al-Quds special forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qasem Soleimani to Moscow in 2015, the fate of the nuclear deal, and the attitude of its participants towards it, the conflict in Syria and the role of Russia in it as well as relations with Moscow and Washington.