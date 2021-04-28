Iranian FM summoned to Mejlis to explain leak of secret interview

Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif has been summoned to Mejlis to explain the leak of a secret interview, news.am informs, citing TASS.
Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif has been summoned to Mejlis to explain the leak of a secret interview, news.am informs, citing TASS.
A bipartisan group of over 65 U.S. House members joined in the Congressional Armenian Caucus request for the House Appropriations to allocate over $100 million in U.S. aid to Armenia and Artsakh following Turkey and Azerbaijan’s devastating attacks last year, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).
The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović, has sent a letter to President...
Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian gave an interview to BBC Weekend, over US President Joe Biden’s...
Caretaker minister of foreign affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian says almost six months have passed since...
Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has commented on the recent US decision to recognize...
Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian commented on the reports on inviting Azerbaijan to the EEU...
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis reiterated the European Union’s position according...
Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards, about 90% of the irrigated areas, Artsakh State Minister Grigory Martirosyan told “Artsakhpress”.
Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...
Profit, income and trade tax rates reduction for the period of 2020-2022, as well as a temporary exemption...
It should be noted that many businesses that have ceased operations are gradually resuming it, and if...
World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
On April 14 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Ararat Khlghatyan, deputy director...
World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
9 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,661.
808 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
The building of the Komitas Music School in Stepanakert was damaged during the war. It needs to be repaired.
On April 25, the Azerbaijani servicemen banned Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan...
Azerbaijan pulled back its troops near the Nor Ghazanchi village in Martakert region after having advanced...
4 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, bringing...
80% of the residents of Mkhitarashen community of Askeran region have returned to the village.
Armenia’s defense ministry doesn’t plan participation of the units of the Armed Forces to the NATO’s Defender Europe 21 military exercises, the ministry said in a statement.
Two Russian peacekeepers were wounded when their vehicle exploded on a landmine in Artsakh three days...
The search operations carried out in the Artsakh Kashatagh region’s Ishkhanadzor subregion, which has...
The search for the remains of servicemen fallen and considered missing during the recent Artsakh war...
In recent days, the adversary has violated the ceasefire, the Artsakh Defense Army noted about this...
The Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved the remains of two more fallen Armenian servicemen in the...
The search for the bodies of the fallen servicemen during the April 16 search in the Vorotan (Kubatlu)...
The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
month
week
day