Russia to deliver large batch of medical aid to India soon

Russia will soon supply a large batch of medical aid to India to help it combat the novel coronavirus, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, reports TASS.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The Russian leadership has made a decision in the spirit of friendship and especially privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and with the goal of combating a surge in the coronavirus incidence. A large batch of assistance will be sent to India on an urgent flight of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, which includes oxygen concentrators, lung ventilators, anti-COVID drugs and other necessary medical supplies and drugs”, the ministry said.

The medical aid will be delivered in the coming days, the ministry stated.

Over the past day, India confirmed 323,100 COVID-19 cases. The total case tally in the country has hit 17.6 mln.


     

More than 65 Congress members call on House of Representatives to provide $100mn in US aid for Armenia, Artsakh

A bipartisan group of over 65 U.S. House members joined in the Congressional Armenian Caucus request for the House Appropriations to allocate over $100 million in U.S. aid to Armenia and Artsakh following Turkey and Azerbaijan’s devastating attacks last year, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards, about 90% of the irrigated areas, Artsakh State Minister Grigory Martirosyan told “Artsakhpress”.

Artsakh reports 9 daily coronavirus cases

9 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,661.

Armenia will not participate in NATO’s Defender Europe 21 exercise

Armenia’s defense ministry doesn’t plan participation of the units of the Armed Forces to the NATO’s Defender Europe 21 military exercises, the ministry said in a statement.

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

