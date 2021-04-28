Vatican could be the perfect place for a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said in an interview with Italy’s La Repubblica newspaper, TASS reported.

April 28, 2021, 17:35 Vatican could be perfect place for meeting with Putin, Zelensky says

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Holy See could be the perfect host for dialogue on peace in Donbass," he pointed out.

He was confident that his meeting with the Russian president would "certainly" take place.

"It is necessary in order to end the war in Donbass and complete the peace process," Zelensky added.