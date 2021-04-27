The building of the Komitas Music School in Stepanakert was damaged during the war. It needs to be repaired.

April 27, 2021, 17:26 Stepanakert Komitas Music School Needs to be Repaired

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artur Petrosyan, the director of the Komitas Music School, told ‘’Artsakhpress’’.

Classes at the school have resumed since December 1, 2020. "Before the war, the number of students attending the school was 550. Now the number of students is 500,’’ he said.

Petrosyan noted that the Hadrut Music School is located on the first floor of the school building.