CoE Commissioner for Human Rights condemns opening of “ trophy park” in Baku

The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović, has sent a letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, where she condemned the recent opening of a “military trophy park” in Baku, which reportedly displays Armenian military equipment taken as a trophy during the war and shows dehumanizing scenes, including wax mannequins depicting dead and dying Armenians soldiers, the CoE website reports.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The CoE Commissioner for Human Rights expressed her concerns over the opening of the “park”. “I consider such images highly disturbing and humiliating”, said the Commissioner. “This kind of display can only further intensify and strengthen long-standing hostile sentiments and hate speech, and multiply and promote manifestations of intolerance.”

She therefore called on the Azerbaijani President to take a firm stance against any rhetoric or actions which lead to triggering animosity or hatred and instead, provide his full support and political backing towards efforts aimed at promoting peace and reconciliation between the populations affected by the conflict, particularly bearing in mind the wellbeing of the future generations of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The Azerbaijani side replied to the CoE Commissioner’s letter with tough rhetoric, accusing the Commissioner of impartiality, once again showing their intolerance and inability of taking into consideration the criticism made by the leading international organizations. The reply has been made by Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe.


     

‘Recognition and condemnation of Armenian Genocide is a universal issue of humanity’ – FM Aivazian tells BBC Weekend

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian gave an interview to BBC Weekend, over US President Joe Biden’s...

FM Aivazian hopes international partners will respond to humanitarian call to help Artsakh

Caretaker minister of foreign affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian says almost six months have passed since...

Kremlin calls Biden’s recognition of Armenian Genocide US internal affair

Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has commented on the recent US decision to recognize...

Armenia FM comments on reports about inviting Azerbaijan to EEU session

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian commented on the reports on inviting Azerbaijan to the EEU...

Lithuanian FM reiterates EU’s position on necessity of returning POWs

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis reiterated the European Union’s position according...

U.S. President Joe Biden names 1915 developments genocide

President of the USA Joe Biden for the 1st time of all U.S. Presidents officially recognized the Armenian...

Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards, about 90% of the irrigated areas, Artsakh State Minister Grigory Martirosyan told “Artsakhpress”.

Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards,...

State Minister of the Artsakh Republic presented the business environment support programs

Profit, income and trade tax rates reduction for the period of 2020-2022, as well as a temporary exemption...

Artsakh State Minister does not rule out that the state budget indicators will exceed the planned ones

It should be noted that many businesses that have ceased operations are gradually resuming it, and if...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Arayik Harutyunyan receives the representativies of ''Hayastan'' All-Armenian Fund, which is launching new programs in Artsakh

On April 14 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Ararat Khlghatyan, deputy director...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Stepanakert Komitas Music School Needs to be Repaired

The building of the Komitas Music School in Stepanakert was damaged during the war. It needs to be repaired.

Priest ordination planned to be held in Dadivank Monastery took place in Gandzasar

On April 25, the Azerbaijani servicemen banned Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan...

Azerbaijan pulls back troops after advancing 400 meters near Artsakh village

Azerbaijan pulled back its troops near the Nor Ghazanchi village in Martakert region after having advanced...

Artsakh reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 over past day

4 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, bringing...

Every day the residents of Mkhitarashen hear the voices of the adversary’s shooting

80% of the residents of Mkhitarashen community of Askeran region have returned to the village.

595 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

595 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Armenian Human Rights Defender specifically states that the Azerbaijani servicemen committed a criminal attack on the Armenian border resident

Armenian Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan specifically states that the Azerbaijani servicemen committed...

Armenia will not participate in NATO’s Defender Europe 21 exercise

Armenia’s defense ministry doesn’t plan participation of the units of the Armed Forces to the NATO’s Defender Europe 21 military exercises, the ministry said in a statement.

Two Russian peacekeepers wounded in Artsakh landmine explosion

Two Russian peacekeepers were wounded when their vehicle exploded on a landmine in Artsakh three days...

Search for casualties yield no results in Artsakh’s Ishkhanadzor

The search operations carried out in the Artsakh Kashatagh region’s Ishkhanadzor subregion, which has...

Artsakh search for fallen soldiers’ bodies continues in Hadrut

The search for the remains of servicemen fallen and considered missing during the recent Artsakh war...

Artsakh Defense Army: The adversary now fires at military positions, peaceful settlements

In recent days, the adversary has violated the ceasefire, the Artsakh Defense Army noted about this...

Two more Armenian soldiers’ bodies retrieved during search in Artsakh

The Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved the remains of two more fallen Armenian servicemen in the...

Artsakh emergency service: Search for fallen soldiers’ bodies yielded no results

The search for the bodies of the fallen servicemen during the April 16 search in the Vorotan (Kubatlu)...

Stepanakert Komitas Music School Needs to be Repaired
CoE Commissioner for Human Rights condemns opening of “ trophy park” in Baku
‘Recognition and condemnation of Armenian Genocide is a universal issue of humanity’ – FM Aivazian tells BBC Weekend
Armenia will not participate in NATO’s Defender Europe 21 exercise
Priest ordination planned to be held in Dadivank Monastery took place in Gandzasar
Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Torch-light procession dedicated to the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide
Torch-light procession dedicated to the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide
With longing for the Motherland. A family from Tumi started own business
With longing for the Motherland. A family from Tumi started own business
The capital will have new apartment buildings
The capital will have new apartment buildings
Future Champions. Judo Trainings
Future Champions. Judo Trainings
Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Louvre puts entire art collection online

Mkhitaryan posts video dedicated to Armenian Genocide

This year, Artsakh athletes returned from Armenian tournaments with more than 50 honorary awards.

Tokyo Olympics cancellation, no fans still an option, officials say

European Weightlifting Championships: Armenia's Hakob Mkrtchyan scores bronze medal

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

Charles Aznavour statue to be installed in Varna

At least 82 killed in Baghdad hospital fire

China to Support Russia Amid Tighter Western Sanctions, Foreign Ministry Says

Putin-Biden meeting is likely in June, but this depends on many factors - Kremlin aide

Russia drawing up list of unfriendly states, US is among them - diplomat

