ՀԱՅ
‘Recognition and condemnation of Armenian Genocide is a universal issue of humanity’ – FM Aivazian tells BBC Weekend

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian gave an interview to BBC Weekend, over US President Joe Biden’s April 24th address made on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 27, ARTSAKHPRESS:  The FM said this address makes a significant contribution to the global recognition of the Armenian Genocide and the prevention of genocides.

The FM’s interview is presented below:

Question: What is your response to President Biden’s statement? Was it everything you’d hoped for? 

Ara Aivazian: As 106 years ago today the Armenian people are fighting for historical justice, for a safe and dignified life in their historical homeland. We welcome the statement of President Biden by which the US clearly defines the mass atrocities committed against the Armenian people in the 20th century as genocide. It should be recalled that relevant resolutions recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide were adopted by the US House of Representatives and Senate in 2019. 

Yesterday we commemorated the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. And here in Armenia and in different parts of the world we saw strong solidarity of the international community, numerous strong messages of support, which are encouraging us to multiply our joint efforts in the international fight for condemnation and prevention of genocides. 

Question: Mr. Aivazian, are you hopeful other countries will follow suit? 

Ara Aivazian: Well, the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide is a universal issue of humanity. This address makes a significant contribution to the global recognition of the Armenian Genocide and the prevention of genocides. Today, the US authorities have unequivocally reiterated their commitment in human rights and the principles of humanity. 

Question: Mr. Aivazian, what in fact do you think Joe Biden’s statement will have on your relations with Turkey? 
Ara Aivazian: As far as relations with Turkey are concerned, Turkey pursues hostile and aggressive policy towards Armenia since the restoration of independence back in 1991. Turkey rejected the establishment of diplomatic relations, it closed border with Armenia and pursued increasingly hostile policy against Armenia. Moreover, Turkey directly got involved in the Azerbaijani aggression against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh by dispatching thousands of foreign terrorist fighters to our region. 

We do hope that this very important statement by the President of the US will pave the way for dialogue and eventually to the normalization of relations. It will also contribute to the regional peace and stability. 

Question: How will this play towards the possible normalization of relations? Some say the statement will play into President Erdogan’s hands by winning him public support against the US. 

Ara Aivazian: Well, I believe this creates a ground for Turkish society to face the pages of their history. And also it induces the society to question the tragic pages of their history. I believe it will also create ground for dialogue between two neighboring countries. Abyss was created between two neighbouring countries and I believe this will be a very important step for normalization of our relations.


     

Politics

CoE Commissioner for Human Rights condemns opening of “ trophy park” in Baku

The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović, has sent a letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, where she condemned the recent opening of a “military trophy park” in Baku, which reportedly displays Armenian military equipment taken as a trophy during the war and shows dehumanizing scenes, including wax mannequins depicting dead and dying Armenians soldiers, the CoE website reports.

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian gave an interview to BBC Weekend, over US President Joe Biden’s...

Economy

Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards, about 90% of the irrigated areas, Artsakh State Minister Grigory Martirosyan told “Artsakhpress”.

Society

Stepanakert Komitas Music School Needs to be Repaired

The building of the Komitas Music School in Stepanakert was damaged during the war. It needs to be repaired.

Military

Armenia will not participate in NATO’s Defender Europe 21 exercise

Armenia’s defense ministry doesn’t plan participation of the units of the Armed Forces to the NATO’s Defender Europe 21 military exercises, the ministry said in a statement.

Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Interview

Photos

Videos

Culture

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Sport

Mkhitaryan posts video dedicated to Armenian Genocide

Diaspora

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

International

At least 82 killed in Baghdad hospital fire

