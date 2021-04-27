On April 25, the Azerbaijani servicemen banned Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan and a group of 25 pilgrims to enter into the Dadivank Monastery, mentioning the pandemic as a reason.

April 27, 2021, 14:30 Priest ordination planned to be held in Dadivank Monastery took place in Gandzasar

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''They also said that the list of pilgrims haven’t had reached them. Russian peacekeepers said that this could not be. According to the peacekeepers, the list reached the Azerbaijanis on time, since instead of the 25 pilgrims, only 10 people were allowed in. It speaks of the stubbornness of the enemy,'' Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan told Artsakhpress.

However, it was impossible to approach the Monastery despite the agreements.

It’s obvious that the Azerbaijani side wished to fail the priest ordination, but the ceremony was held in the Gandzasar Monastery on the same day in the evening.