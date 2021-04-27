Artsakhpress

Priest ordination planned to be held in Dadivank Monastery took place in Gandzasar

On April 25, the Azerbaijani servicemen banned Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan and a group of 25 pilgrims to enter into the Dadivank Monastery, mentioning the pandemic as a reason.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''They also said that the list of pilgrims haven’t had reached them. Russian peacekeepers said that this could not be. According to the peacekeepers, the list reached the Azerbaijanis on time, since instead of the 25 pilgrims, only 10 people were allowed in. It speaks of the stubbornness of the enemy,'' Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan told Artsakhpress.

However, it was impossible to approach the Monastery despite the agreements.

It’s obvious that the Azerbaijani side wished to fail the priest ordination, but the ceremony was held in the Gandzasar Monastery on the same day in the evening.


     

FM Aivazian hopes international partners will respond to humanitarian call to help Artsakh

Caretaker minister of foreign affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian says almost six months have passed since the end of the war in Artsakh, but the Republic is still facing humanitarian problems. He expressed hope that the international community will respond to the humanitarian call on helping Artsakh.

Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards, about 90% of the irrigated areas, Artsakh State Minister Grigory Martirosyan told “Artsakhpress”.

On April 25, the Azerbaijani servicemen banned Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan and a group of 25 pilgrims to enter into the Dadivank Monastery, mentioning the pandemic as a reason.

Armenia will not participate in NATO’s Defender Europe 21 exercise

Armenia’s defense ministry doesn’t plan participation of the units of the Armed Forces to the NATO’s Defender Europe 21 military exercises, the ministry said in a statement.

