Armenia’s defense ministry doesn’t plan participation of the units of the Armed Forces to the NATO’s Defender Europe 21 military exercises, the ministry said in a statement.

April 27, 2021, 16:00 Armenia will not participate in NATO’s Defender Europe 21 exercise

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Despite the official clarification made earlier, in response to inquiries that continue to be received from the media, we reiterate that the RA Ministry of Defense does not envisage the participation of the Armenian Armed Forces units in the Defender Europe 21 military exercise of NATO," the defense ministry said in a statement.