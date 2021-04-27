Azerbaijan pulls back troops after advancing 400 meters near Artsakh village

Azerbaijan pulled back its troops near the Nor Ghazanchi village in Martakert region after having advanced its positions for 400 meters.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of Martakert regional administration Hayk Bakhshyan told "Artsakhpress".

"We have negotiated over the issue with the officers of the Armenian Armed Forces, the Azeris and the Russian peacekeepers. The enemy argues that these are their historical lands; we replied that these territories are Armenian historical lands. With the intervention of the leadership, as a result of the talks, the Azerbaijanis withdrew their positions this morning. By the way, let me mention that such an unsuccessful case was registered in January. "The villagers noticed it while cultivating the land," Bakhshiyan said.