4 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,652.

April 27, 2021, 11:20 Artsakh reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 over past day

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: 58 coronavirus tests have been carried out on April 26, the ministry of healthcare of Artsakh said.

Currently, 32 infected patients receive treatment in hospitals.