595 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

595 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 214,064, the ministry of healthcare reports.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: 801 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 195,701.

Also, 18 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,058 cases.

The number of active cases is 13,297.

Six more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,008 now.