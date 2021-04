80% of the residents of Mkhitarashen community of Askeran region have returned to the village.

April 27, 2021, 10:57 Every day the residents of Mkhitarashen hear the voices of the adversary’s shooting

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Mkhitar Arstamyan told "Artsakhpress".

Before the war, the villagers were actively engaged in cattle-breeding and agriculture. "There is no school or kindergarten in the village. 13 school-age children visit the school in the neighboring village of Shosh. We have a public car that transports children.

There is an aid station and a club in the village. Nearly 90 percent of homes have been damaged during the war, and one has been completely destroyed. Restoration works are being carried out. The construction of three houses has been completed. We are so close to the enemy that we can even hear the sounds of mugham. The adversary shoots every day to scare the residents. Women live in fear,” said M. Arstamyan.