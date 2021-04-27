Due to the Artsakh Third War, we have lost about 75% of arable land, 85% of pastures, most of the orchards, about 90% of the irrigated areas, Artsakh State Minister Grigory Martirosyan told “Artsakhpress”.

April 27, 2021, 10:40 Losses of the Azerbaijani economy and opportunities for recovery details Grigory Martirosyan

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: We have had great losses in the cattle breeding sector. The livestock has been reduced by more than 50%.

Pre-war Artsakh was self-sufficient in terms of electricity generation. Most of the operating 32 HPPs remained in the occupied territories. Some metal and non-metallic mines and industrial processing capacities have remained in those areas. The Kashen mine is still operating with a very small production capacity.

Today’s imperative is to develop small-scale production capacities and increase labor productivity; to ensure a high level of quality through the introduction of new technologies that requires large-scale investments.

There are opportunities, but they are few, because the loss is quite large.

From now on, the steps of the government will be more focused on the implementation of measures to improve the investment field.