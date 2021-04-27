Armenian Human Rights Defender specifically states that the Azerbaijani servicemen committed a criminal attack on the Armenian border resident

Armenian Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan specifically states that the Azerbaijani servicemen committed a criminal attack on the Armenian border resident.
Caretaker minister of foreign affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian says almost six months have passed since the end of the war in Artsakh, but the Republic is still facing humanitarian problems. He expressed hope that the international community will respond to the humanitarian call on helping Artsakh.
Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has commented on the recent US decision to recognize...
Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian commented on the reports on inviting Azerbaijan to the EEU...
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis reiterated the European Union’s position according...
President of the USA Joe Biden for the 1st time of all U.S. Presidents officially recognized the Armenian...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin attached importance to the...
The history of the Armenian people is being repeated, it turned out that the justice is being violated.
Profit, income and trade tax rates reduction for the period of 2020-2022, as well as a temporary exemption from these taxes have been established.
It should be noted that many businesses that have ceased operations are gradually resuming it, and if...
World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
On April 14 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Ararat Khlghatyan, deputy director...
World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
As of April 1 of the current year, loans provided to legal entities and individuals by commercial banks...
The export from Armenia in January-February 2021 declined 5.5% compared to the same period of 2020, comprising...
40 divorce cases registered in Artsakh in January-March of the current year.
415 marriages were registered in Artsakh in January-March of the current year. It grew by 341 marriages...
After the war, all the residents of the community of Sarushen (Askeran region) returned to the village.
An exhibition entitled “Genocide Denial is the Beginning of a New Genocide" has opened at the Martakert...
Shots are heard every day at different times in the Shosh community of Askeran region.
The search operations carried out in the Artsakh Kashatagh region’s Ishkhanadzor subregion, which has come under the control of Azerbaijan, did not yield any results on April 24, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.
The search for the remains of servicemen fallen and considered missing during the recent Artsakh war...
In recent days, the adversary has violated the ceasefire, the Artsakh Defense Army noted about this...
The Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved the remains of two more fallen Armenian servicemen in the...
The search for the bodies of the fallen servicemen during the April 16 search in the Vorotan (Kubatlu)...
The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...
The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...
The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
