415 marriages were registered in Artsakh in January-March of the current year. It grew by 341 marriages as compared with the same period of the last year.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The highest number of marriages was registered in Stepanakert-292, 40 registrations in Martuni and 22 in Askeran.