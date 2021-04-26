After the war, all the residents of the community of Sarushen (Askeran region) returned to the village.

April 26, 2021, 16:43 The residents of Sarushen begin to live normal life

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Aren Gasparyan told "Artsakhpress”.

According to him, the people of Sarushen have already started living their normal lives. "Since December 1, 2020, the village school and kindergarten have been reopened. We have a functioning medical center, a club. The building of the community hall is very old; it needs to be repaired. The 220-seat event hall is almost ready for operation. The village has gas, electricity, round-the-clock water supply. In summer there is a shortage of water in Sarushen. The problem of night lighting is already being solved.

Speaking about the employment of the villagers, the head of the community noted that the main directions are cattle breeding and agriculture. Agricultural lands are almost completely in the neutral zone. The development process is not safe.

"Recently, when the villagers started cultivating the land, the enemy, violating the ceasefire, fired at the villagers, causing concern to the population. Prior to that, the adversary had fired several shots. The arable lands are very close to the enemy positions. After the war, the residents of Sarushen have not received any support," Gasparyan concluded.