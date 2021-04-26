After the war, all the residents of the community of Sarushen (Askeran region) returned to the village.
The residents of Sarushen begin to live normal life
Speaking about the employment of the villagers, the head of the community noted that the main directions are cattle breeding and agriculture. Agricultural lands are almost completely in the neutral zone. The development process is not safe.
"Recently, when the villagers started cultivating the land, the enemy, violating the ceasefire, fired at the villagers, causing concern to the population. Prior to that, the adversary had fired several shots. The arable lands are very close to the enemy positions. After the war, the residents of Sarushen have not received any support," Gasparyan concluded.