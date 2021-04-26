An exhibition entitled “Genocide Denial is the Beginning of a New Genocide" has opened at the Martakert State Museum of History and Geography.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Seda Hayrapetyan told "Artsakhpress", informing that photos and documentary evidence on the deportations and massacres of Armenians by Ottoman Turkey are presented at the exhibition.

This exhibition once again proves that in 1915 genocide was committed against Armenians in Western Armenia. Turkey is trying to close the eyes of the international community, to deny the reality and to distort the facts of state crime. In the 21st century, Turkey has not yet changed his bloody handwriting. Turkey is conspiratorially trying to achieve its goal by annihilating an entire nation and distorting a 106 –year history,’’ she said, in particular.