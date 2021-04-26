Artsakhpress

Politics

FM Aivazian hopes international partners will respond to humanitarian call to help Artsakh

Caretaker minister of foreign affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian says almost six months have passed since the end of the war in Artsakh, but the Republic is still facing humanitarian problems. He expressed hope that the international community will respond to the humanitarian call on helping Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 26, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “To date issues requiring urgent solutions in the context of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict have not been fully solved: first of all, it relates to the immediate repatriation of prisoners of war and civilians who are held captive. Armenia, of course, stands with Artsakh in addressing the humanitarian disaster, however, we also need the support of the international community here. I hope our international partners will respond to this humanitarian call, which will also be an important contribution to mitigating the consequences of the 44-day war”, he said at a joint press conference with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis in Yerevan.  

Commenting on the Lithuanian FM’s official visit to Armenia, acting FM Aivazian said Armenia and the Armenian people highly appreciate Lithuania’s key investment in the agenda of preventing genocide crime.

“We have to record with a deep sorrow that today, in line with the efforts made by the international community, we again meet extremism, gross violations of human rights and norms of international humanitarian law, human life and dignity, the extreme manifestation of which became the Azerbaijani military aggression unleashed with Turkey’s direct participation against the Armenians of Artsakh, the committed war crimes and atrocities and the humanitarian-crisis situation caused by it”, Ara Aivazian said.


     

State Minister of the Artsakh Republic presented the business environment support programs

Profit, income and trade tax rates reduction for the period of 2020-2022, as well as a temporary exemption from these taxes have been established.

The State Minister of the Artsakh Republic presented the business environment support programs

Profit, income and trade tax rates reduction for the period of 2020-2022, as well as a temporary exemption from these taxes have been established.

Search for casualties yield no results in Artsakh’s Ishkhanadzor

The search operations carried out in the Artsakh Kashatagh region’s Ishkhanadzor subregion, which has come under the control of Azerbaijan, did not yield any results on April 24, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Mkhitaryan posts video dedicated to Armenian Genocide

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

At least 82 killed in Baghdad hospital fire

