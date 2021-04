Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian commented on the reports on inviting Azerbaijan to the EEU session on Thursday and Friday, news.am reports.

April 26, 2021, 14:22 Armenia FM comments on reports about inviting Azerbaijan to EEU session

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: "There is no consensus on the matter of inviting the noted country in any status," the FM said succinctly during Monday’s press conference.