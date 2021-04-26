Shots are heard every day at different times in the Shosh community of Askeran region.

April 26, 2021, 13:46 Shots are heard every day at different times in the Shosh community

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Head of the community Erik Abrahamyan told “Artsakhpress”, noting that although Russian peacekeepers are monitoring inside the village, these voices are still audible.

The head of the village noted that after the Third Artsakh War, more than 85% of the community's residents returned to Shosh.

Speaking about the daily life of the village, E. Abrahamyan said: "The school of the village operates normally. The school has 81 students, before the war there were 113. We have a kindergarten. Before the war 30 children attended the kindergarten; now the number of children is 20. With the help of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, a community house with a first-aid post, a club and a hall for events was built in the villag in 2014. Before the war, the villagers were mainly engaged in cattle breeding and agriculture. Unfortunately, 75% of agricultural land has passed under the Azerbaijani control.

Touching upon the problems, our interlocutor emphasized that the first problem of the village is security. Interstate and inter-village roads need to be repaired. The issue of night lighting is being solved.

“As a result of the war, 120 houses have been damaged, 3 of which have been completely destroyed. At the moment, there are 3 construction companies working in the village. Most of the work has been done, "the head of the village noted.