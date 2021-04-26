Profit, income and trade tax rates reduction for the period of 2020-2022, as well as a temporary exemption from these taxes have been established.
State Minister of the Artsakh Republic presented the business environment support programs
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh State Minister Grigory Martirosyan told “Artsakhpress”, referring to the favorable conditions for the business sector.
“In any economic system, investments are the basis for sustainable economic growth and long-term economic development. In the current situation, the need to attract large-scale investments in the economy of Artsakh is more obvious.
Taking into account that in the post-war period, in order to ensure the investment opportunities of our country’s business environment, the improvement of the tax field is more demanded,the authorities have made a number of legislative changes aimed at easing and redistributing the tax burden by reducing tax rates, as well as establishing a number of tax benefits.
The state will also fulfill the obligations of individual entrepreneurs and non-individual entrepreneurs for loans not exceeding 3 million drams for agricultural activities, from September 27, 2020 to October 1, 2023, according to the schedule,” said the State Minister.