Search for casualties yield no results in Artsakh’s Ishkhanadzor

The search operations carried out in the Artsakh Kashatagh region’s Ishkhanadzor subregion, which has come under the control of Azerbaijan, did not yield any results on April 24, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh rescuers plan to continue Tuesday the search for the remains of servicemen fallen and considered missing during the recent hostilities.

The location of these search operations will be announced in advance.