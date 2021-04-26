Putin-Biden meeting is likely in June, but this depends on many factors - Kremlin aide

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden are likely to hold a meeting in June, but the final decision will depend on many factors, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV channel, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to Ushakov, signals are coming from Washington on the plans to hold the meeting of the leaders. However, he noted that there was no discussion on the summit at a working level. "Not yet [discussion at a working level] but the signal has been received, we will consider this," he said.

"Of course, we will make a decision depending on many factors," Ushakov stressed.

The Putin-Biden meeting could be held "in June, and there are even particular dates," he noted, although declining to name these dates.