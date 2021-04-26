The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lost all three seats up for grabs in Japanese parliamentary elections Sunday, dealing a significant blow to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as he considers the timing of a general election that must be held by this fall, news.am informs, citing Kyodo News.

April 26, 2021, 10:14 Japan ruling party candidates lose in parliament elections

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Candidates backed by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan won a re-held House of Councillors election in the Hiroshima constituency, an upper house by-election in the Nagano constituency and a House of Representatives by-election for the No. 2 single-seat district in Hokkaido.

Political analysts view the two upper house polls in which the LDP fielded a candidate as a bellwether for a general election Suga could call before his term as LDP president—and hence his time as prime minister—expires on September 30.

The four-year term of lower house members ends on October 21.

The approval rating for Suga's Cabinet, which stood at around 70 percent shortly after he succeeded Shinzo Abe last September, plunged to below 40 percent in February and has since hovered around that level amid a slow rollout of the coronavirus vaccines.