The wreckage of an Indonesian Navy submarine missing since Wednesday has been found on the sea floor and all its 53 crew are confirmed dead, Indonesia military commander Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said Sunday, CNN reported.

April 26, 2021, 09:30 Indonesia navy finds missing submarine, crewmembers could not be saved

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The news came a day after debris believed to be from the KRI Nanggala-402 submarine was found floating about two miles from the submarine's last known location in the Bali Strait, leading military officials to change the vessel's status from missing to sunk.

"Based on that authentic proof I declare here that the Nanggala submarine sank and all of the crew died," Tjahjanto said.

The submarine was found at a depth of 850 meters (930 yards) and had broken into three parts, Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Adm. Yudo Margono said.

Regarding the cause, Margono said "this is not a human error, but a natural/environment factor," but did not give further details.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo offered condolences Sunday to the families of the crew, whom he described as the country's "best patriots."

Authorities said earlier the submarine could not survive at depths beyond 500 meters. The crew were also expected to have run out of oxygen early on Saturday.