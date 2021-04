Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin attached importance to the need for the implementation of the November 9 trilateral statement’s clause on the exchange of prisoners of war, captives and other detained persons, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

April 24, 2021, 14:51 Putin and Pashinyan discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The phone talk took place at the initiative of the Armenian side.