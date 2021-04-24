The history of the Armenian people is being repeated and it turned out that the justice is being violated.

April 24, 2021, 13:17 If Biden utters the term "genocide", it will be a great moral victory. Davit Babayan

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Davit Babayan stated this at a briefing with journalists.

According to him, for preventing genocide, the Armenian people must be sober, patriotic, professional and full of faith.

"Turkey has not recognized and will not recognize the Armenian Genocide voluntary. If Biden utters the term "genocide", it will be a great moral victory, it will contain political messages. We must be realistic. In order for the genocide not to be repeated, different terms must be used. Patriotism, honesty and fair work are much more important. Genocide is not only the problem of Armenians. Without recognizing the genocide, new genocides took place with the Yezidis, Assyrians, Kurds, Greeks, Slavs and others. It continues today," Babayan said.