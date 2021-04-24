On April 24, on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, hundreds of people visited Memorial Belfry built in memory of Armenian Genocide innocent victims in Artsakh to pay tribute to their memory.

April 24, 2021, 13:11 Commemoration events dedicated to memory of Armenian Genocide innocent victims held in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh Arthur Tovmasyan, Secretary of the Security Council of Artsakh Vitaly Balasanyan, Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan, deputies, representatives of various organizations, schoolchildren and others visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex and paid tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

Those present also visited the graves of the victims of the Third Artsakh War in the Stepanakert Memorial Complex.