April 24, 2021, 12:27 ‘We reject falsehood, destruction and concealment of truth’, Lebanese minister says in Yerevan

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: “With a deep respect and reverence to the pain of remembering the suffering, President of Lebanon Michel Auon tasked me to personally represent him in the Armenian Genocide commemoration events to keep the flame of truth bright in everyone’s consciousness, with which we also address words of gratitude and appreciation to the organizers of this commemoration event”, the Lebanese Minister said in the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial.

According to her there is more than one common denominator between the Armenian and Lebanese peoples, especially in suffering and sacrifice. “You have been killed by the sword, we – by famine and blockade, but the criminal is one. On this path, we are rejecting falsehood, destruction and concealment of the truth for humanity. Today we call on to be united”, she added.

The minister said the Lebanese-Armenian relations have strengthened especially at the human level, when in the beginning of the past century hundreds of thousands of Armenians, becoming a target of massacres organized by the Armenian people, have settled in the Lebanese lands. “They become significant components of our homeland, effectively contributing to its political life, social and cultural progress. Some of them became ministers, lawmakers, doctors, craftsmen, artists, journalists, businessmen, scientists and intellectuals”, Vartine Ohanian said.

“We all are inter-connected and are brothers because we all are facing common challenges, and each of us suffers from its consequences in its own way. From the sons of Lebanon with its Christians and Muslims, to the ethnic Armenian sons in Armenia, Lebanon and across the world, the President of Lebanon reiterates his solidarity and appreciation”, the Lebanese Minister said.