Central American Parliament President Carolina Fernández honors Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan

The President of the Central American Parliament Carolina Fernández paid tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims on April 24 in Yerevan.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 24, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Accompanied by Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan, Fernandez laid flowers at the Eternal Flame at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial on the occasion of the 106thanniversary of the Armenian Genocide.