Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan addressed a message on the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

April 24, 2021, 09:16 106 years later we again have a forcibly displaced people.Artsakh President

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The message reads:

“Dear compatriots,

Today we remember again and bow before the memory of the innocent victims of the Genocide committed against the Armenian people by Ottoman Turkey in 1915.

106 years have passed since that cruel and horrible crime. Times, generations, authorities have changed, however, one thing has remained unchanged: it is the continuation of the genocidal policy with gross violation of all norms and principles of the international law, fundamental human rights and legal interests.

106 years later we again have a forcibly displaced people, a whole generation of killed and disabled people, compatriots who are in captivity and a lost homeland. Today the security of the people of Artsakh is ensured by the Russian peacekeeping troops. We are grateful to them, to all those countries and peoples, the state and political figures, organizations and ordinary people who provided help to our compatriots, who survived in 1915, who have stood with the Armenian people during all these years and supported our fight for the protection of universal values and the restoration of historical justice.

The recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide is the evidence of the commitment to these values, as well as is a mean for preventing the future crimes against humanity.

The Armenian people continue their fight, developing their Homeland and keeping alive the memory of the holy martyrs for the prevention of genocides and for the eternity of the Armenian nation”.