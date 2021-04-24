Artsakhpress

106 years later we again have a forcibly displaced people.Artsakh President

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan addressed a message on the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The message reads:

“Dear compatriots,

Today we remember again and bow before the memory of the innocent victims of the Genocide committed against the Armenian people by Ottoman Turkey in 1915.

106 years have passed since that cruel and horrible crime. Times, generations, authorities have changed, however, one thing has remained unchanged: it is the continuation of the genocidal policy with gross violation of all norms and principles of the international law, fundamental human rights and legal interests.

106 years later we again have a forcibly displaced people, a whole generation of killed and disabled people, compatriots who are in captivity and a lost homeland. Today the security of the people of Artsakh is ensured by the Russian peacekeeping troops. We are grateful to them, to all those countries and peoples, the state and political figures, organizations and ordinary people who provided help to our compatriots, who survived in 1915, who have stood with the Armenian people during all these years and supported our fight for the protection of universal values and the restoration of historical justice.

The recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide is the evidence of the commitment to these values, as well as is a mean for preventing the future crimes against humanity.

The Armenian people continue their fight, developing their Homeland and keeping alive the memory of the holy martyrs for the prevention of genocides and for the eternity of the Armenian nation”.


     

‘We reject falsehood, destruction and concealment of truth’, Lebanese minister says in Yerevan

Lebanon’s Minister of Youth and Sport Vartine Ohanian has addressed a message in Yerevan, Armenia, on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

‘Aspiration to have strong, competitive, and reasonable Armenia must be rooted in us’ – President Sarkissian

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has addressed a message on the 106th anniversary of the Armenian...

US State of Idaho recognizes Artsakh independence

The US State of Idaho has recognized the Republic of Artsakh and proclaimed April 24, 2021 a Day of Remembrance...

France Senate speaker visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

A French Senate delegation, led by president Gerard Larcher of the Senate, on Saturday visited the Armenian...

Central American Parliament President Carolina Fernández honors Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan

The President of the Central American Parliament Carolina Fernández paid tribute to the memory of the...

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan addressed a message on the 106th anniversary of the Armenian...

Expansionist plans of Turkey and Azerbaijan pose a serious threat to entire civilized world – Artsakh MFA

The ministry of foreign affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement on the 106th anniversary...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Arayik Harutyunyan receives the representativies of ''Hayastan'' All-Armenian Fund, which is launching new programs in Artsakh

On April 14 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Ararat Khlghatyan, deputy director...

World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Rates on bank deposits and loans increased in Artsakh as compared to the previous month

As of April 1 of the current year, loans provided to legal entities and individuals by commercial banks...

Export from Armenia to EAEU states, China and US registered growth in Jan-Feb 2021

The export from Armenia in January-February 2021 declined 5.5% compared to the same period of 2020, comprising...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 528.68/$1 in...

A torch-light procession organized in Stepanakert dedicated to 106th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

On the initiative of the youth union of the Artsakh branch of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, the traditional torch-light procession was organized today in Stepanakert dedicated to the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

311 births registered in the medical institutions of Artsakh in Jan-March 2021

During the first quarter of 2021, 311 births have been registered in the medical institutions of the...

More than 1,300 residents of Artsakh received qualified medical care and advice from Russian military doctors

Medical specialists from the Russian peacekeeping contingent provided assistance to more than 1,300 residents...

4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

4 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours,...

715 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

715 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached...

Emergency Medical Department opened in Martakert

On April 22, an emergency medical department was opened in Martakert Regional Medical Association with...

With longing for the Motherland: A family from the village of Tumi started their own business

The Amirjanyans family, evacuated from the village of Tumi, Hadrut region due to the Third Artsakh War,...

Artsakh search for fallen soldiers’ bodies continues in Hadrut

The search for the remains of servicemen fallen and considered missing during the recent Artsakh war continues today in the Hadrut region.

Artsakh Defense Army: The adversary now fires at military positions, peaceful settlements

In recent days, the adversary has violated the ceasefire, the Artsakh Defense Army noted about this...

Two more Armenian soldiers’ bodies retrieved during search in Artsakh

The Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved the remains of two more fallen Armenian servicemen in the...

Artsakh emergency service: Search for fallen soldiers’ bodies yielded no results

The search for the bodies of the fallen servicemen during the April 16 search in the Vorotan (Kubatlu)...

Artsakh resumes search operations after landmine explosion incident

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

Artsakh continues search and rescue mission for war casualties

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

Stable situation reported along Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Defense Ministry

A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line...

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Torch-light procession dedicated to the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide
Torch-light procession dedicated to the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide
With longing for the Motherland. A family from Tumi started own business
With longing for the Motherland. A family from Tumi started own business
The capital will have new apartment buildings
The capital will have new apartment buildings
Future Champions. Judo Trainings
Future Champions. Judo Trainings
Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Louvre puts entire art collection online

Mkhitaryan posts video dedicated to Armenian Genocide

This year, Artsakh athletes returned from Armenian tournaments with more than 50 honorary awards.

Tokyo Olympics cancellation, no fans still an option, officials say

European Weightlifting Championships: Armenia's Hakob Mkrtchyan scores bronze medal

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

Charles Aznavour statue to be installed in Varna

Russia records another 8,840 coronavirus cases

India posts world record daily COVID cases for second straight day

Putin ready to discuss Russia-Ukraine ties in Moscow anytime

Chinese President to Take Part in Biden-hosted Virtual Climate Summit

