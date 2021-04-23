On the initiative of the youth union of the Artsakh branch of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, the traditional torch-light procession was organized today in Stepanakert dedicated to the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

April 23, 2021, 23:39 Torch-light procession organized in Stepanakert dedicated to 106th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The march started from the court of St Hakob Church of Stepanakert, from where the young people walked along the central streets of the town up to the memorial complex of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.



Before that, the young people took part in the liturgy in St Hakob Church dedicated to the memory of 1, 5 million innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.