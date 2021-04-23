Armenian Genocide discussed at Bulgarian Parliament

Members of the National Assembly (Parliament) of Bulgaria have discussed the topic of the Armenian Genocide during the plenary session on April 23.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 23, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: MP Arman Babikyan has announced that back in 1975 the lower house of the US legislative body has recognized the Armenian Genocide. “The citizens of Bulgaria have known the truth and have send us for protecting it. Parliamentary group “Rise Up! Thugs Out! calls the murders of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide. Thousands of Armenians wait for that grateful step. We should be grateful to the Bulgarian people who hosted the forebears of Armenians who have survived”, he said.

Tsetska Bachkova from the Democratic Bulgaria group has made a statement on behalf of the coalition about the tragic incidents that happened in the Ottoman Empire. “Bulgarians have demonstrated generosity and compassion by opening their doors before refugees. Thousands of Armenian refugees have received the hospitality of the Bulgarians and decided to stay here. They became a part of the Bulgarian people within the course of the time”, she said, adding that their faction supports replacing the term “mass killings of Armenians” with the term “genocide” in the Bulgarian documents.

“Bulgaria, which speaks about murders, must recognize the Genocide with a decision or a statement of the National Assembly, as it has been done by dozens of states”, the “Rise Up! Thugs Out! parliamentary group said.