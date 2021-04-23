Artsakhpress

311 births registered in the medical institutions of Artsakh in Jan-March 2021

During the first quarter of 2021, 311 births have been registered in the medical institutions of the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: 149 of them are boys and 162 are girls.

292 babies were born in Stepanakert and 19- in Martakert.

In January-March, 6 births of twin children have been registered in Artsakh.

18 Artsakh children were born in the medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia: 9 boys and 9 girls.

As a result, the total birth rate in Artsakh in the first quarter comprises 329 babies (158 boys and 171 girls).


     

Politics

Israel must recognize the Armenian Genocide – The Jerusalem Post editorial

For the world to ensure that the past atrocities do not happen again, we have to be clear about what they are. Israel needs to recognize the Armenian Genocide, according to the editorial in The Jerusalem Post.

US Senator Markey releases statement on reports of Biden’s potential recognition of Armenian Genocide

US Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released the...

Senator Menendez praises Biden’s reported decision to recognize Armenian Genocide

U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman, Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) issued the following...

‘Biden’s use of the word “genocide” on April 24 is very important’ - American-Armenian novelist Chris Bohjalian

Turkey needs to acknowledge the blood on the hands of its Ottoman grandparents and great-grandparents,...

Armenian Parliament Speaker, Chair of Russia’s State Duma agree to meet in Moscow in mid- May

Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin and Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan...

Armenia’s Permanent Rep. at UN addresses letter to Guterres over Azerbaijan’s threats

Permanent Representative of Armenia at the UN Mher Margaryan addressed a letter to the UN Secretary-General...

French delegation led by President of Senate to arrive in Armenia

President of the Senate (upper house of the Parliament) of France Gérard Larcher and his delegation...

Economy

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Arayik Harutyunyan receives the representativies of ''Hayastan'' All-Armenian Fund, which is launching new programs in Artsakh

On April 14 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Ararat Khlghatyan, deputy director...

Rates on bank deposits and loans increased in Artsakh as compared to the previous month

As of April 1 of the current year, loans provided to legal entities and individuals by commercial banks...

Export from Armenia to EAEU states, China and US registered growth in Jan-Feb 2021

The export from Armenia in January-February 2021 declined 5.5% compared to the same period of 2020, comprising...

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 528.68/$1 in...

Society

More than 1,300 residents of Artsakh received qualified medical care and advice from Russian military doctors

Medical specialists from the Russian peacekeeping contingent provided assistance to more than 1,300 residents...

4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

4 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours,...

715 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

715 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached...

Emergency Medical Department opened in Martakert

On April 22, an emergency medical department was opened in Martakert Regional Medical Association with...

With longing for the Motherland: A family from the village of Tumi started their own business

The Amirjanyans family, evacuated from the village of Tumi, Hadrut region due to the Third Artsakh War,...

Armenia to provide 10 billion drams in extra support to Artsakh every year for a decade

The governments of Armenia and Artsakh will sign an agreement by which Armenia will allocate an extra...

Military

Artsakh search for fallen soldiers’ bodies continues in Hadrut

The search for the remains of servicemen fallen and considered missing during the recent Artsakh war continues today in the Hadrut region.

Artsakh Defense Army: The adversary now fires at military positions, peaceful settlements

In recent days, the adversary has violated the ceasefire, the Artsakh Defense Army noted about this...

Two more Armenian soldiers’ bodies retrieved during search in Artsakh

The Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved the remains of two more fallen Armenian servicemen in the...

Artsakh emergency service: Search for fallen soldiers’ bodies yielded no results

The search for the bodies of the fallen servicemen during the April 16 search in the Vorotan (Kubatlu)...

Artsakh resumes search operations after landmine explosion incident

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

Artsakh continues search and rescue mission for war casualties

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

Stable situation reported along Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Defense Ministry

A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line...

India posts world record daily COVID cases for second straight day
Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

The capital will have new apartment buildings
The capital will have new apartment buildings
Future Champions. Judo Trainings
Future Champions. Judo Trainings
Exhibition entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children"
Exhibition entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children"
The Artsakh Girl Volleyball Tournament kicked off
The Artsakh Girl Volleyball Tournament kicked off
Videos

Culture

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Louvre puts entire art collection online

Sport

Mkhitaryan posts video dedicated to Armenian Genocide

This year, Artsakh athletes returned from Armenian tournaments with more than 50 honorary awards.

Tokyo Olympics cancellation, no fans still an option, officials say

European Weightlifting Championships: Armenia's Hakob Mkrtchyan scores bronze medal

Diaspora

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

Charles Aznavour statue to be installed in Varna

International

India posts world record daily COVID cases for second straight day

Putin ready to discuss Russia-Ukraine ties in Moscow anytime

Chinese President to Take Part in Biden-hosted Virtual Climate Summit

Ukrainian president invites Putin to meet in Donbass

