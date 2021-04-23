During the first quarter of 2021, 311 births have been registered in the medical institutions of the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

April 23, 2021, 15:30 311 births registered in the medical institutions of Artsakh in Jan-March 2021

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: 149 of them are boys and 162 are girls.

292 babies were born in Stepanakert and 19- in Martakert.

In January-March, 6 births of twin children have been registered in Artsakh.

18 Artsakh children were born in the medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia: 9 boys and 9 girls.

As a result, the total birth rate in Artsakh in the first quarter comprises 329 babies (158 boys and 171 girls).