Armenian Parliament Speaker, Chair of Russia’s State Duma agree to meet in Moscow in mid- May

Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin and Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a talk on April 23 during which they agreed to meet in Moscow in mid-May, the State Duma reported.

