More than 1,300 residents of Artsakh received qualified medical care and advice from Russian military doctors

Medical specialists from the Russian peacekeeping contingent provided assistance to more than 1,300 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh in the field hospitals of the Russian Defence Ministry, the press service of the ministry informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The reception of local residents by Russian military doctors is carried out in field hospitals deployed in the cities of Stepanakert and Martakert. In addition, multifunctional mobile medical teams provide polyclinic assistance in the framework of humanitarian and medical actions in remote localities.

In total, since the beginning of the hospital's operation, more than 1,300 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh have received qualified medical care, including about 200 children.

All the citizens who applied received consultations and necessary appointments after examination by qualified therapists, surgeons and other specialized specialists in the deployed mobile hospitals.

"The main pathologies that are treated (approx. - local residents) - these are cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, diseases of the bone apparatus, " - said the head of the special purpose medical unit No. 2, stationed in the city of Mardakert, Major of the medical service Dmitry Naumov. "If necessary, we provide consulting and diagnostic assistance, perform procedures – ultrasound diagnostics, X-ray diagnostics, laboratory diagnostics," he added.

More than 60 medical specialists, including military surgeons, anesthesiologists, resuscitators, therapists, epidemiologists and other specialized specialists, work in the special purpose medical units. Field hospitals are equipped with all the necessary modern diagnostic and therapeutic equipment.


     

Armenia’s Permanent Rep. at UN addresses letter to Guterres over Azerbaijan’s threats

Permanent Representative of Armenia at the UN Mher Margaryan addressed a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres regarding the incendiary rhetoric of the President of Azerbaijan containing threats to use force against the Republic of Armenia.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

More than 1,300 residents of Artsakh received qualified medical care and advice from Russian military doctors

Medical specialists from the Russian peacekeeping contingent provided assistance to more than 1,300 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh in the field hospitals of the Russian Defence Ministry, the press service of the ministry informs.

Artsakh search for fallen soldiers’ bodies continues in Hadrut

The search for the remains of servicemen fallen and considered missing during the recent Artsakh war continues today in the Hadrut region.

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, "Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey's leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Mkhitaryan posts video dedicated to Armenian Genocide

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Putin ready to discuss Russia-Ukraine ties in Moscow anytime

