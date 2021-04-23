Medical specialists from the Russian peacekeeping contingent provided assistance to more than 1,300 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh in the field hospitals of the Russian Defence Ministry, the press service of the ministry informs.

April 23, 2021, 11:46 More than 1,300 residents of Artsakh received qualified medical care and advice from Russian military doctors

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The reception of local residents by Russian military doctors is carried out in field hospitals deployed in the cities of Stepanakert and Martakert. In addition, multifunctional mobile medical teams provide polyclinic assistance in the framework of humanitarian and medical actions in remote localities.

In total, since the beginning of the hospital's operation, more than 1,300 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh have received qualified medical care, including about 200 children.

All the citizens who applied received consultations and necessary appointments after examination by qualified therapists, surgeons and other specialized specialists in the deployed mobile hospitals.

"The main pathologies that are treated (approx. - local residents) - these are cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, diseases of the bone apparatus, " - said the head of the special purpose medical unit No. 2, stationed in the city of Mardakert, Major of the medical service Dmitry Naumov. "If necessary, we provide consulting and diagnostic assistance, perform procedures – ultrasound diagnostics, X-ray diagnostics, laboratory diagnostics," he added.

More than 60 medical specialists, including military surgeons, anesthesiologists, resuscitators, therapists, epidemiologists and other specialized specialists, work in the special purpose medical units. Field hospitals are equipped with all the necessary modern diagnostic and therapeutic equipment.