4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

4 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,628.
US Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released the following statement after reports that the Biden administration will formally recognize the century-old atrocities committed by the Ottoman Empire against Armenians as genocide, marking the 106th anniversary of the atrocities that took the lives of 1.5 million Armenians beginning in 1915, reports the Senator’s official website.
U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman, Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) issued the following...
Turkey needs to acknowledge the blood on the hands of its Ottoman grandparents and great-grandparents,...
Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin and Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan...
Permanent Representative of Armenia at the UN Mher Margaryan addressed a letter to the UN Secretary-General...
President of the Senate (upper house of the Parliament) of France Gérard Larcher and his delegation...
MP Elizabeth May from the Green Party of Canada, in her letter addressed to Hon. Marc Garneau, Foreign...
World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
On April 14 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Ararat Khlghatyan, deputy director...
World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
As of April 1 of the current year, loans provided to legal entities and individuals by commercial banks...
The export from Armenia in January-February 2021 declined 5.5% compared to the same period of 2020, comprising...
World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 528.68/$1 in...
Medical specialists from the Russian peacekeeping contingent provided assistance to more than 1,300 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh in the field hospitals of the Russian Defence Ministry, the press service of the ministry informs.
4 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours,...
715 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached...
On April 22, an emergency medical department was opened in Martakert Regional Medical Association with...
The Amirjanyans family, evacuated from the village of Tumi, Hadrut region due to the Third Artsakh War,...
The governments of Armenia and Artsakh will sign an agreement by which Armenia will allocate an extra...
6 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours,...
The search for the remains of servicemen fallen and considered missing during the recent Artsakh war continues today in the Hadrut region.
In recent days, the adversary has violated the ceasefire, the Artsakh Defense Army noted about this...
The Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved the remains of two more fallen Armenian servicemen in the...
The search for the bodies of the fallen servicemen during the April 16 search in the Vorotan (Kubatlu)...
The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...
A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line...
The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
