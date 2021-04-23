4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

April 23, 2021 14:31

US Senator Markey releases statement on reports of Biden’s potential recognition of Armenian Genocide

US Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released the following statement after reports that the Biden administration will formally recognize the century-old atrocities committed by the Ottoman Empire against Armenians as genocide, marking the 106th anniversary of the atrocities that took the lives of 1.5 million Armenians beginning in 1915, reports the Senator’s official website.