715 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

715 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 212,114 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: 15 patients died, raising the death toll to 3984.

4 more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 995 now.

As of April 23, 11:00 the number of active cases stood at 14,854.