French delegation led by President of Senate to arrive in Armenia

President of the Senate (upper house of the Parliament) of France Gérard Larcher and his delegation will arrive in Armenia at the invitation of Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan aimed at participating in the Armenian Genocide commemoration events, the Armenian Parliament stated.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 23, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The French delegation includes heads of all political groups represented in the Senate.

The delegation members will have meetings with Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, the representatives of parliamentary factions and standing committees.

Meetings are also expected with Armenia’s Prime Minister, President and Catholicos of All Armenians.