Emergency Medical Department opened in Martakert

On April 22, an emergency medical department was opened in Martakert Regional Medical Association with the support of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with ''Artsakhpress'', Eteri Musayelyan, Head of the Information Department of the ICRC mission in Nagorno Karabakh, said that the department has been renovated, furnished and equipped.

"The ICRC has donated equipment to the department, and it is planned to organize a training seminar for the staff on fundamentals of Emergency Medical Care.