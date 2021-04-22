With longing for the Motherland: A family from the village of Tumi started their own business

The Amirjanyans family, evacuated from the village of Tumi, Hadrut region due to the Third Artsakh War, is living in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The correspondent of "Artsakhpress" visited the family, got acquainted with their daily life and problems. In an interview with us, 51-year Asya Amirjan, telling about the war days, noted that on October 17, 2020, they left Tumi and temporarily lived in the Republic of Armenia.

They moved to Stepanakert in December.

Our interlocutor said that the International Committee of the Red Cross provides food every month. They have received blankets from the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Migration of the Republic Artsakh. They also benefited from the 300 thousand AMD support program, as well as from the program as a part of which 5 months in a row, 68 thousand drams (about $130) is provided to those living in Artsakh.

''We lived carefree in our village. We had everything for a happy life,'' she said.

Asya Amirjanyan mentioned that she and her husband, 58-year-old Geno, have been engaged in bread production since December. The price of bread is quite cheap compared to the weight. ''Our goal is to earn our daily bread, not to get rich. We work with several shops, they buy our product. If there are orders, we will definitely accept. Our phone number is 097770650. "We are working to be able to live," said Amirjanyan.