The recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the United States will be a kind of moral beacon to many countries, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian said in an interview to New York Times, commenting on the media reports according to which US President Joe Biden is going to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

April 22, 2021, 12:30 ‘With recognition of Genocide US will reaffirm its moral leadership in these turbulent times’ – Armenian FM

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: “This is not about Armenia and Turkey,” Mr. Aivazian said. “This is about our obligation to recognize and condemn the past, present and future genocide”.

Commenting on Turkey’s military role in the recent Nagorno Karabakh war, the Armenian FM called it as an example of what he described as “a source of expanding instability” in the region and the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Aivazian said the genocide designation would serve as a reminder to the rest of the world if malign values are not countered.

“I believe bringing dangerous states to the international order will make our world much more secure. And we will be witnessing less tragedies, less human losses, once the United States will reaffirm its moral leadership in these turbulent times”, the Armenian FM told New York Times.