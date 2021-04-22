Artsakhpress

Politics

‘With recognition of Genocide US will reaffirm its moral leadership in these turbulent times’ – Armenian FM

The recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the United States will be a kind of moral beacon to many countries, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian said in an interview to New York Times, commenting on the media reports according to which US President Joe Biden is going to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: “This is not about Armenia and Turkey,” Mr. Aivazian said. “This is about our obligation to recognize and condemn the past, present and future genocide”.

Commenting on Turkey’s military role in the recent Nagorno Karabakh war, the Armenian FM called it as an example of what he described as “a source of expanding instability” in the region and the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Aivazian said the genocide designation would serve as a reminder to the rest of the world if malign values are not countered.

“I believe bringing dangerous states to the international order will make our world much more secure. And we will be witnessing less tragedies, less human losses, once the United States will reaffirm its moral leadership in these turbulent times”, the Armenian FM told New York Times.


     

Politics

Canadian MP urges Foreign Minister to stand in solidarity with Armenian POWs

MP Elizabeth May from the Green Party of Canada, in her letter addressed to Hon. Marc Garneau, Foreign Minister of Canada, expressed her concern about the Armenian Prisoners of War who are still in Azerbaijani custody and called on Canada to support the Human Rights Watch recommendations and stand in solidarity with Armenian POWs, the Armenian Embassy in Canada reports.

Economy

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

Armenia to provide 10 billion drams in extra support to Artsakh every year for a decade

The governments of Armenia and Artsakh will sign an agreement by which Armenia will allocate an extra up to 10 billion dram every year during 10 years for financially supporting the individuals and businesses who suffered material damages during the war.

Military

Artsakh Defense Army: The adversary now fires at military positions, peaceful settlements

In recent days, the adversary has violated the ceasefire, the Artsakh Defense Army noted about this in a statement it released Thursday.

Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

The capital will have new apartment buildings
The capital will have new apartment buildings
Future Champions. Judo Trainings
Future Champions. Judo Trainings
Exhibition entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children"
Exhibition entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children"
The Artsakh Girl Volleyball Tournament kicked off
The Artsakh Girl Volleyball Tournament kicked off
Videos

Culture

Exhibition Entitled "Peace and Peacekeepers Through the Eyes of Children" Held in Stepanakert

Sport

Mkhitaryan posts video dedicated to Armenian Genocide

Diaspora

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

International

Chinese President to Take Part in Biden-hosted Virtual Climate Summit

